‘All My Children’ Cast

On November 5, Kelly Ripa was joined by former All My Children costar Susan Lucci during a special episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan celebrating the daytime host’s 30th anniversary of working with the Walt Disney Company. Former soap opera stars Eva LaRue, Finola Hughes, Cameron Mathison, Walt Willey and Dondre Whitfield also reunited via video-chat to reminisce about working with Ripa on the beloved series, which aired from 1970 to 2013.