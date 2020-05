‘Austin & Ally’ Cast

Four years after the Disney Channel series ended in 2016, the cast reunited virtually to spread cheer. “When the crowd wants more. We bring them a zoom reunion,” Calum Worthy wrote via Twitter on May 7, alongside a photo of his costars, Ross Lynch, Laura Marano and Raini Rodriguez, video-chatting. “We thought a cast reunion would be a fun way to bring some happiness to the world in this difficult time. I hope we can make you smile.”