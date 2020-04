Cazzie David and John Mayer

Instead of a standard FaceTime or Zoom chat, David spoke with Mayer via Instagram Live on March 29. At one point, the actress and the singer talked about sending nudes during quarantine, which David said “are all we have right now, right? The problem is that after this is over, if your nudes leaked, the consequences are the same. You can’t say, ‘They were taken during the quarantine, you know? What was I supposed to do?’”