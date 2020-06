‘Community’ Cast

Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Donald Glover, Jim Rash, Ken Jeong, Pedro Pascal and creator Dan Harmon reunited for a table read via YouTube on May 18. The video is to raise money and awareness for José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods supporting COVID-19 relief efforts.