‘Community’ Cast

Joel McHale, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Jim Rash, Yvette Nicole Brown and Ken Jeong joined forces for a good cause on October 30, revisiting their Community characters to get out the vote before the 2020 presidential election. The cast of the NBC sitcom, which aired from 2009 to 2015, previously reunited for a virtual table read in May.