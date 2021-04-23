‘ER’ Cast

George Clooney and Julianna Margulies, who played Doug Ross and Carol Hathaway, respectively, reunited virtually with several of their former ER castmates in April 2021. Anthony Edwards, Noah Wyle, Gloria Reuben, Laura Innes, Goran Visnjic, Ming-Na Wen and CCH Pounder all showed up to take a trip down memory lane and remember “groundbreaking” story lines. Alex Kingston also appeared in a pre-recorded message as part of the reunion, which was hosted by Stars in the House and will help benefit Waterkeeper Alliance.