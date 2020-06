‘Fresh Prince of Bel Air’ Cast

Will Smith joined Alfonso Ribeiro, Daphne Maxwell Reid, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons and Joseph Marcell to relive the good old days of the ’90s sitcom. “You guys are my second family,” Smith said on the April 2020 video chat. “I’ve been shaped by my interactions and relationships … when I look back, the best times in my life will have been on that set.”