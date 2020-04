‘Friday Night Lights’ Cast

The cast of the beloved series reunited via video chat to help raise money for the World Health Organization in April. Scott Porter (Jason Street), Aimee Teegarden (Julie Taylor), Adrianne Palicki (Tyra Collette), Derek Phillips (Billy Riggins), Gaius Charles (Smash Williams) and Brad Leland (Buddy Garrity) rewatched the show’s pilot as part of Global Citizen’s “Together At Home” series.