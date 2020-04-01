Gwyneth Paltrow and Pals

Paltrow was joined by Moore, Foster, former Girls co-showrunner Jenni Konner, jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, interior designer Brigette Romanek and the Goop founder’s longtime pal Daun Dees on a Zoom call on March 21. “It’s important to stay connected and get through this with your friends,” Romanek wrote via Instagram, sharing several photos from the group video chat. “So have lunch, happy hour, dinner or just a quick chat with your friends. I love my ladies!!!!”