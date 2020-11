‘Harry Potter’ Cast

On November 14, Tom Felton hosted a chat with Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Bonnie Wright and more of the famous faces of Hogwarts in honor of the 19th anniversary of the first Harry Potter movie. Felton teased the virtual reunion one month earlier, telling Entertainment Tonight at the time that he wanted to “wrangle all the oldies back together again to celebrate the achievement” of the magical series.