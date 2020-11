‘Hocus Pocus’ Cast

The Sanderson sisters — Kathy Najimy, Sarah Jessica Parker and Bette Midler — caught up via video chat on October 26, and reminded fans to make their voices be heard in the 2020 presidential election. The former costars even jokingly put a spell on viewers and chanted together in an ode to the iconic scene in Hocus Pocus where the witches turn Thackery (Sean Murray) into a cat.