‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ Cast

The cast of the NBC drama, including Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino, reunited on December 2 to do a virtual table read. Christopher Meloni was also in attendance, marking his return to the SVU family ahead of his character Elliot Stabler’s new spinoff series. “Well…that happened…” Hargitay captioned a screengrab of her squad back together.