‘Lizzie McGuire’ Cast

Hilary Duff joined Lalaine, Adam Lamberg, Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, Jake Thomas and more of her Lizzie McGuire costars for a virtual table read in May 2020. Together they relived the tween series — complete with Duff’s animated alter ego from the show. It was the first time they were all “together” in 18 years.