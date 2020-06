‘Lord of the Rings’ Cast

Nearly 20 years after the first film was released, the cast of the J.R.R. Tolkien tale — including Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Orlando Bloom and Ian McKellen — joined Josh Gad over Zoom on May 31 as part of his “Reuniting Apart” series. The former costars reminisced on some of the film’s most iconic scenes, all with the goal of raising money for No Kid Hungry amid the coronavirus pandemic.