‘Melrose Place’ Cast

The cast of Melrose Place reunited via video in April 2020 in support of The Actors Fund during the coronavirus pandemic. “It was the cast, it was the crew and it was for the years that we were together and doing so many episodes and two episodes at the same time,” Heather Locklear said about her time on the show. “We really had to help each other and it was a really nice group.”