Miley Cyrus
The “Mother’s Daughter” singer got creative with her time at home by launching an Instagram Live series, called Bright Minded: Live With Miley, every weekday at 2:30 p.m. ET. Hilary Duff, Nicole Richie and Millie Bobby Brown have been some of the celebs who have joined her during the livestream sessions.
Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.Back to top