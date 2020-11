‘New Girl’ Cast

Loft meeting! Jake Johnson (Nick Miller), Max Greenfield (Schmidt), Lamorne Morris (Winston Bishop) and Damon Wayans Jr. (Coach) joined New Girl creator Liz Meriwether for a special virtual edition of Vulture Festival on October 27. The actors, who starred in the Fox comedy from 2011 to 2018, reminisced on their favorite moments from filming the series and revealed that one of the show’s iconic guest stars, the late Dennis Farina, wasn’t Greenfield’s biggest fan.