‘NSync

The popular late ‘90s boy band virtually reunited over a Zoom call on May 4 to celebrate Lance Bass’ 41st birthday. However, Justin Timberlake was the only former member not present for the occasion. Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez all dialed in for the call.

“My loved ones made it so special. I’m still in shock,” Bass wrote via Instagram on May 5. “It started with a parade of cars outside my house with a few friends. I had enough food sent over to feed an army. And I dug into SIX birthday cakes.”

Bass continued, “And to top it off, [my husband] Michael [Turchin] through [sic] me a surprise virtual bday party with some of my favorite people! Here’s a sample of how it all went down. Thank you to everyone who made this weird birthday the best ever! 😘.”