‘Pose’ Cast

The cast and producers reunited on June 26 in celebration of Pride month for the show’s Pose-a-Thon. Billy Porter, Mj Rodriguez, Angel Bismark Curiel, Sandra Bernhard, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Angelica Ross and Patti LuPone were among the cast members who lip-synced to Porter’s 2019 single, “Love Yourself.”