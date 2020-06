‘Pretty Little Liars’ Cast

To benefit Feeding America, stars of the hit teen drama including Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Sasha Pieterse, Janel Parrish, Ian Harding, Tyler Blackburn, and creator Marlene King all got together with moderator Damian Holbrook for a hangout in May 2020. Keegan Allen, who played Toby, couldn’t make it since he was “in the middle of the mountains” with no service.