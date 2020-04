‘Schitt’s Creek’ Cast

After the series came to an end on April 7, the entire cast caught up via Zoom. “Couldn’t be happier to be with this group to watch the fabulous end to our little show that could,” Sarah Levy, who played Twyla Sands, wrote via Instagram on April 8. “I’ve run out of words to describe how proud I am of my family and the wonderful friends I’ve made along the way. I am forever grateful and I love you. 💕.”