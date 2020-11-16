‘Scream’ Cast

Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Jamie Kennedy, Matthew Lillard, Rose McGowan and Skeet Ulrich reunited with Scream screenwriter Kevin Williamson on November 14 to reminisce on their time filming the 1996 horror film. More than two decades later, the costars were still shocked that the franchise took off so successfully — and revealed which characters they wished had made it through alive. “Everyone deserved [to live] … but it wouldn’t be a horror film if everyone survived,” Lillard joked.