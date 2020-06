‘Star Trek: Voyager’ Cast

Kate Mulgrew, Robert Beltran, Roxann Dawson, Robert Duncan McNeill, Ethan Phillips, Robert Picardo, Tim Russ, Garrett Wang and Jeri Ryan reunited on YouTube’s Stars in the House on May 26 to raise money for The Actors Fund amid the COVID-19 pandemic. During the virtual reunion, Mulgrew revealed that she “would certainly go back and redo the first season and endow that language, which was diabolically difficult, with real meaning.”