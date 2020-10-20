Steve Carell and Rainn Wilson

The Office alums threw it back to their days at Dunder Mifflin on October 15 as part of Wilson’s SoulPancake Instagram Live series, “Hey There, Human.” The actors, who worked together on the NBC comedy for seven seasons, joked about fans’ never-ending love for the series. “I don’t know if you feel the same thing, but the people who watch the show definitely know the show better than we do,” Carell teased. “Maybe we watched it once when we’d all get together and watch episodes. … It’s great that it caught on like it did, because we all felt that it was special when we were doing it.”