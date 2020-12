The Cast of ‘Elf’

Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel teamed up with fellow Elf cast members Bob Newhart, Ed Asner, Mary Steenburgen, Amy Sedaris, Andy Richter, Kyle Gass and Matt Walsh for a virtual table-read of the 2003 holiday film on December 14. The live-streamed event helped raise more than $400,000 for Democratic candidates in Georgia before the state’s crucial run-off election in January 2021.