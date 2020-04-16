The Cast of ‘My So Called Life’

Reunited and it feels so good! Wilson Cruz, who starred as Rickie Vasquez on the ’90s teen drama, posted a screenshot of his video call with the cast on April 15. “So … This happened the other night,” Cruz wrote via Twitter. “Most of the #MySoCalledLife cast was available for what turned out to be a very comforting, sweet, heartfelt and overdue reunion. We all have such love for each other, even 26 years later. It was overwhelming to see all of those faces together.” Though a number of the original cast members were able to call in, Jared Leto was nowhere to be seen.