The Cast of ‘That Thing You Do’

Ethan Embry, Tom Everett Scott, Steve Zahn and Johnathon Scheach reunited via Zoom on April 18, 2020, amid the coronavirus quarantine to watch and provide commentary to their 1996 film and raise money for MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. While Tom Hanks, who played the band’s manager in the movie, didn’t join the watch party, his son Colin Hanks, who had a small role in the film, joined the cast. “We all got to forget our worries for a few lovely hours. We hope you did too. Trust me, I was just as happy to see the four of them together as you were,” the Life in Pieces star captioned a photo on Instagram. Giovanni Ribisi, who played the Wonders’ original drummer in the film, and Kevin Pollak, who portrayed a DJ, also Zoomed in. The reunion was also a tribute to Adam Schlesinger, who wrote the movie’s theme song. The Fountains of Wayne musician died on April 1 at the age of 52 from complications related to coronavirus.