‘The Fosters’ Cast

Two years after the series finale, the fictional foster family came together for a good cause. Teri Polo, Sherri Saum, Hayden Byerly, David Lambert, Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Danny Nucci and Noah Centineo are set to reunite on July 16 for a table read of the show’s pilot episode, which originally premiered in June 2013. All proceeds from the virtual event will benefit the Actors Fund to help struggling entertainers amid the coronavirus pandemic.