The ‘GLOW’ Cast

The Netflix show’s entire cast virtually reunited on October 10 for “AfterGlow – The Final Bell,” a gathering that supported voter registration ahead of the 2020 presidential election. They used the hashtag #GoodToVote to promote the event.

The video chat occurred days after GLOW was canceled by Netflix despite having a season 4 renewal. “We scheduled this Zoom when we thought we still had a season 4,” star Betty Gilpin said. “So it feels like we invited you to our wedding and then the groom had sex with a cross-eyed cocktail waitress and now we’re all just drunk at the venue together and we’re like, ‘Enjoy the quiches because it’s over!’ If this wedding is now a funeral, let’s make it one of those fun great ones.”