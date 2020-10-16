The ‘Growing Pains’ Cast

Joanna Kerns (Maggie), Kirk Cameron (Mike), Tracey Gold (Carol) and Jeremy Miller (Ben) virtually reunited for an interview with Entertainment Tonight on September 24. The group reminisced about their memories of Alan Thicke, who passed away in 2016. “We’re just missing Alan,” Kerns said of her costar, who portrayed Seaver family patriarch Jason. “He always had us laughing, had me laughing. He was one of the most charming men I’d ever met. I think I was a little old for him … But we became really good friends. I saw him a week before he passed.”