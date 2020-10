The ‘Legally Blonde’ Cast

Reese Witherspoon was joined by Selma Blair, Luke Wilson, Jennifer Coolidge, Ali Larter, Matthew Davis, Holland Taylor, Alanna Ubach and Jessica Cauffiel for a virtual reunion on October 20 in support of World Central Kitchen. The remote gathering, which was hosted by Saturday Night Live’s Chloe Fineman, was the cast’s first time reuniting in 20 years.