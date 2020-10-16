The ‘Mean Girls’ Cast

Lindsay Lohan, Tina Fey, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert and more cast members from the 2004 movie reunited on October 3, 2020, as part of the #GoodToVote campaign. The Instagram reunion, moderated by Katie Couric, featured several candid admissions, including Lohan admitting that she’d originally wanted to play the role of Regina George (portrayed by Rachel McAdams), while the film’s writer Fey said she didn’t think that Lohan’s character, Cady Heron, ended up with Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett). “I think they’re Facebook friends,” she said. When Couric asked if the cast would be interested in filming a sequel, Tim Meadows, who played Principal Ron Duvall, joked, “We should do like an Oceans Eleven-type of thing, where it’s the same cast but we’re all playing different parts.”