‘The Office’ Cast

On an episode of John Krasinski’s “Some Good News,” he was joined by Jenna Fischer, Steve Carell, Mindy Kaling, Rainn Wilson, Angela Kinsey, Ed Helms, Kate Flannery, Brian Baumgartner, Phyllis Smith, Oscar Nuñez and Creed Bratton. The group all recreated the famous dance routine from Jim and Pam’s wedding on May 11, to celebrate the Zoom wedding day of two megafans.