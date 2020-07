‘The Parent Trap’ Cast

Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid, Elaine Hendrix and their costars reunited for the first time in 22 years on Katie Couric’s Instagram page on July 20. In addition to looking back on the 1998 movie, Lohan and Quaid recreated one of their most iconic scenes and remembered their late costar Natasha Richardson, who died in 2009 after a skiing accident. “Natasha had such an elegance and grace, and she was so maternal to me,” Lohan said.