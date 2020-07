‘The Sandlot’ Cast

Tom Guiry (Smalls), Patrick Renna (Ham), Brandon Quintin Adams (Kenny), Grant Gelt (Bertram) and other stars of the 1993 comedy reunited over video chat on Renna’s YouTube channel. A trailer featuring the cast talking to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Justin Turner and other athletes was released on July 9, and the full reunion is set to premiere on July 15.