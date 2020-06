The ‘Virgin Suicides’ Cast

Entertainment Weekly hosted a reunion on June 18 with Kirsten Dunst, A.J. Cook, Leslie Hayman, Chelse Swain, Hanna Hall, Josh Hartnett and director Sofia Coppola to discuss the 1999 film’s enduring legacy. The group reminisced on their time working on the teen drama from reading the script to Dunst filming the iconic scene where she leaves her house to make out with Trip Fontaine (Harnett).