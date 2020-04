The ‘Wonder Woman’ Cast

Gal Gadot joined her Wonder Woman 1984 colleagues, including Chris Pine and Kristin Wiig, to celebrate costar Pedro Pascal’s 45th birthday virtually. “Happiest birthday @pascalispunk !! We love you so much,” the Israeli actress captioned a screenshot of the group chat via Instagram. “It was definitely a new way to celebrate but even when we’re not together we’re always close at heart! ❤️ love you.”