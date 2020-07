‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Cast

The cast of the Netflix comedy, including Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, Carol Kane and Jon Hamm shared their experiences of working together on July 3. The actors, as well as creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, shared a laugh during their Paley Fest Front Row 2020 interview. Plus, Daniel Radcliffe, who joined the team for the interactive special, Kimmy vs. the Reverend, also signed on.