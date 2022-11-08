Katy Perry

The “Roar” singer shared a photo of her ballot, showing that she had voted for L.A. mayoral candidate Rick Caruso. “I am voting for a myriad of reasons (see the news) but in particular because Los Angeles is a hot mess atm,” she captioned the Instagram selfie, adding a #letsgocaruso hashtag.

Some fans were surprised to see Perry publicly supporting Caruso, who changed his party affiliation from Republican to Democratic less than a month before entering the race.

“Katy perry tweeting out a pro-choice video while voting for Rick Caruso would be objectively hilarious if it wasn’t painfully dumb,” one Twitter user wrote.