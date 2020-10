Katy Perry

Sharing a video of herself set to her song “Not the End of the World,” the Grammy nominee was shown placing her ballot into a drop off box. She then wore a giant version of the “I voted” sticker around her head. “ONLY ONE WEEK TIL ELECTION DAY! 🗳 VOTE NOW!!! 🗳 SHOW ME YOUR AFTER VOTE ✨ GLOW✨ AND I’LL GIVE IT A SHARE! DO IT FOR THE STICKER (AND DEMOCRACY 💁🏼‍♀️),” she captioned her Instagram post.