Mariska Hargitay

“#ThisIsWhatDemocracyLooksLike,” the Law and Order: SVU star captioned an Instagram photo in 2020 after surprising fellow voters with sweet treats while they waited in line to cast their ballots in Manhattan. “It looks like showing up, putting in the time, putting in the energy, feeling the gratitude of those who came before us and fought for this right, allowing yourself to be heard, holding institutions accountable, doing your part for equality, doing your part for your country, doing your part of those around you.”