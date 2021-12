Dax Shepard

Shepard went to great lengths to make wife Kristen Bell’s 31st birthday special in 2011: The Without a Paddle actor rented a sloth! “At that time, it was nearly impossible to procure a sloth,” he later told Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April 2014. “They’re not on every corner like they are today. There were like two guys in the country that had access to a sloth and they’re very particular about what type of home owner’s insurance you have.”