Gucci Mane

The “Poppin” rapper showered his wife, Keyshia Ka’Oir, with presents for her 37th birthday in January 2022, including a lavish floral display, a lobster dinner and four-tiered cake. The biggest surprise, however, was when Ka’Oir opened a gift box that held $1 million in cash, which she promptly poured out on the table, according to an Instagram video.