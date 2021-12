JAY-Z

There’s no shortage of the luxe riches the Grammy winner has bestowed upon his wife, Beyoncé, and his children, Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir, but the gift he reportedly gave to Bey for her 29th birthday in 2000 takes the cake: According to Hello! magazine, the “Empire State of Mind” rapper dropped $4 million on a private island in the Bahamas so the family could enjoy more time together.