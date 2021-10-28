Kanye West

The “Follow God” rapper went beyond the material for Kardashian’s 39th birthday — by donating $1 million to her favorite charities. “I got amazing gifts from my whole family and Kanye for me the most amazing bags,” she wrote via Twitter in October 2019. “But he also donated $1 million to my favorite charities that work so hard on prison reform on my behalf from him and the kids. This makes my heart so happy!” Kardashian revealed on her Instagram Story that West’s generous donation was to four criminal justice reform charities: Cut 50, Buried Alive Project, Equal Justice Initiative and Anti-Recidivism Coalition.