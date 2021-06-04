Kim Kardashian

The KKW Beauty founder jetted off to a private island in October 2020 for her 40th birthday and brought her best friends and family along for the ride. “For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today,” she wrote via Instagram at the time, adding that she surprised her “inner circle” with the trip. The reality star added: “We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more.”