Kylie Jenner

The TV personality has a long history of bestowing her loved ones with high-priced goods. For mom Kris Jenner’s 63rd birthday in November 2018, Kylie gifted her with a $250,000 red 488 Gran Turismo Berlinetta Ferrari. The Life of Kylie alum also presented her former best friend Jordyn Woods with a new Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63 Coupe in September 2017. Ex-boyfriend Tyga was the recipient of a $60,000 bracelet from the makeup mogul in November 2016 and her No. 1 fan, Johnny Cyrus, was the birthday recipient of a $2,000 Louis Vuitton bag from the reality star in May 2018.