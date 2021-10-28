Offset

The “Clout” rapper loves to shower his wife, Cardi B, with plenty of bling. He gave the Grammy winner an Audemars Piguet watch adorned with diamonds and two Birkin bags for a lavish Mother’s Day present in May 2019. On Cardi’s 27th birthday in October 2019, Offset presented her with a heart-shaped diamond ring known as the Titanic diamond. He doubled down on the lavish Mother’s Day gifts in May 2020, spoiling the rapper with two Hermès handbags and more than 20 boxes of luxury rose arrangements in shades of purple, gold and red from Rose Box NYC.