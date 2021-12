Stevie Nicks

Nicks gave pal Lea Michele something extremely personal after her boyfriend, Cory Monteith, passed away. “I have this incredible book that Stevie Nicks gave me in 2013 when my boyfriend died,” the Glee alum told Billboard in January 2017. She gave me this art book of hers that she put notes in over the years and song lyrics, and then she rewrote personal notes for me that say things like, ‘Keep singing, and have faith.’”