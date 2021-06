Taylor Swift

The Grammy winner sent Katy Perry’s daughter Daisy Dove a hand-embroidered blankie after her arrival in August 2020. The sentimental gift had a daisy embroidered on it as well as the inscription, “Baby Bloom.” Swift (or “Auntie Taylor”) also gifted Gigi Hadid’s daughter a blanket that she made when she was born. The model shared a photo of the present alongside a glimpse of her little one on social media in September of that year.